10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". The portrait wider (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. The portrait wider. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 27,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (10) XF (23) VF (6) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)

