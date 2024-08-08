Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". The portrait wider (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: The portrait wider

Obverse 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" The portrait wider - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" The portrait wider - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 159,133

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. The portrait wider. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 27,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
4177 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2431 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - December 28, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - June 15, 2019
Seller Empire
Date June 15, 2019
Condition AU
Seller Empire
Date June 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 23, 2019
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - October 23, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition XF
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition XF
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

