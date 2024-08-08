Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". The portrait wider (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: The portrait wider
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 159,133
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. The portrait wider. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 27,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Empire (6)
- Felzmann (2)
- GGN (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Leu (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
4177 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2431 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search