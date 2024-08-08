Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". The portrait already (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: The portrait already

Obverse 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" The portrait already - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" The portrait already - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 159,133

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. The portrait already. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52642 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,375. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (28)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (5)
  • BAC (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Empire (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (33)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (26)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • Знак (7)
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1833 $
Price in auction currency 7200 PLN
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4927 $
Price in auction currency 450000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition GENUINE NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - April 22, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1766 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search