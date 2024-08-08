Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1766 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". The portrait already (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: The portrait already
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 159,133
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. The portrait already. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52642 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,375. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (28)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (5)
- BAC (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Empire (9)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (33)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (26)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (11)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (8)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (7)
- Teutoburger (2)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (3)
- Знак (7)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1833 $
Price in auction currency 7200 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4927 $
Price in auction currency 450000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition GENUINE NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search