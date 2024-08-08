Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 32,372
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
6895 $
Price in auction currency 6400 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10736 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
