10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (12) XF (24) VF (14) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) XF45 (2) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (1) ННР (1) NGC (5)

