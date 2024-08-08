Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,372

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Attica Auctions - December 10, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
6895 $
Price in auction currency 6400 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10736 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
