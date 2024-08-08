Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,232

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1213 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (16)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (17)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5340 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
14023 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1764 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search