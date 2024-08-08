10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1213 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (28) XF (32) VF (30) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (7) MS61 (11) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (7) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) VF35 (6) DETAILS (9) Service NGC (17) RNGA (11) PCGS (3) NCS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (16)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (4)

Busso Peus (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Empire (3)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (2)

Heritage (2)

Hess Divo (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (17)

Lanz München (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (17)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (9)

SINCONA (4)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (5)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (3)

Знак (1)