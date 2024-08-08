Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,232
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1213 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (16)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (4)
- Busso Peus (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Empire (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (17)
- Lanz München (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (17)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5340 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
14023 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
