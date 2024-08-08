10 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 150,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1)