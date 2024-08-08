Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,57 g
  • Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,370

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 150,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

