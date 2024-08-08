Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,57 g
- Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,370
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 150,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search