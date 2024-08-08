Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,57 g
  • Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,085

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1762 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33285 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (10)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • RND (6)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • VL Nummus (3)
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27838 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
65801 $
Price in auction currency 61000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1762 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

