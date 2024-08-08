10 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1762 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33285 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

