Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1763 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1763 ММД "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1763 ММД "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,57 g
  • Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 410,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1763 ММД "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

