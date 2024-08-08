10 Roubles 1763 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 410,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition XF (1)