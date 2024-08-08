Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1763 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,57 g
- Pure gold (0,4885 oz) 15,1947 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 410,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Сondition
