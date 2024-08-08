Rouble 1779. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1779 . Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 2539 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (10) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) MS61 (4) PL (3) Service RNGA (3) ННР (2) NGC (1)