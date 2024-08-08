Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1779. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,28 g
- Pure gold (0,0377 oz) 1,1738 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1779 . Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 2539 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
2580 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller RedSquare
Date June 20, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
2060 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
