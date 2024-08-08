Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1779. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1779 Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1779 Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Pure gold (0,0377 oz) 1,1738 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1779 . Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 2539 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition MS61 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
2580 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction RedSquare - June 20, 2021
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction RedSquare - June 20, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date June 20, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
2060 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price

