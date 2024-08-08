Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1779 (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1779 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1779 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,31 g
  • Pure gold (0,0386 oz) 1,2013 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1779 . This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33909 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4304 $
Price in auction currency 370000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4638 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction CNG - February 7, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1779 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

