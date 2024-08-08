Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1779 (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,31 g
- Pure gold (0,0386 oz) 1,2013 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (383) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1779 . This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33909 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4304 $
Price in auction currency 370000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4638 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
