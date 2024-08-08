Rouble 1779 (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1779 . This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33909 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (50) AU (99) XF (134) VF (82) F (1) G (3) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (10) MS61 (15) MS60 (8) AU58 (23) AU55 (29) AU53 (4) AU50 (10) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) VF35 (6) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (47) ННР (15) GENI (1) PCGS (17)

