Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ "Type 1763-1796". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ "Type 1763-1796" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ "Type 1763-1796" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,978)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1091 oz) 3,3937 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

