Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ "Type 1763-1796". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,978)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1091 oz) 3,3937 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.
