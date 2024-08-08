Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ "Type 1763-1796". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

