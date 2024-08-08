Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,978)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1091 oz) 3,3937 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,981

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 29,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Künker (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU50
Selling price
29000 $
Price in auction currency 29000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

