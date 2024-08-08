Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 29,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1)