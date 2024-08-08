Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,978)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1091 oz) 3,3937 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,981

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 with mark СПБ T.I.. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
50000 $
Price in auction currency 50000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
18627 $
Price in auction currency 1900000 RUB
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Münzenonline - April 24, 2020
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction CNG - January 7, 2007
Seller CNG
Date January 7, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Alexander - April 7, 2006
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. at auction Alexander - April 7, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2006
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1796 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Chervonetz (Ducat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search