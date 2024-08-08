Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 СПБ T.I. (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,978)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1091 oz) 3,3937 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,981
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 with mark СПБ T.I.. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- CNG (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Künker (3)
- Münzenonline (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
50000 $
Price in auction currency 50000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
18627 $
Price in auction currency 1900000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
