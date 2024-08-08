Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,978)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1091 oz) 3,3937 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,334
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
16800 $
Price in auction currency 16800 USD
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
30000 $
Price in auction currency 30000 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
