Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,978)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1091 oz) 3,3937 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,334

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
16800 $
Price in auction currency 16800 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
30000 $
Price in auction currency 30000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Empire - June 13, 2014
Seller Empire
Date June 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

