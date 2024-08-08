Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1766 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.

