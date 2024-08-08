Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,978)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1091 oz) 3,3937 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5177 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9911 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
17670 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
