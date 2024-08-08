Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5177 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition AU (9) XF (15) VF (10) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (4) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)

Seller All companies

Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)

Alexander (6)

AURORA (1)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (4)

London Coins (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Westfälische (1)