Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,978)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1091 oz) 3,3937 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5177 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9911 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
17670 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction London Coins - September 1, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1763 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Chervonetz (Ducat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search