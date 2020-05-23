Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

