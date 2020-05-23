Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
852 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS63
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Baldwin's - May 6, 2015
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - November 27, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition MS62
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition MS63
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

