Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter null mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
852 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
