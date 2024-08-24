Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,100. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.
