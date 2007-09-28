Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52140 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 920. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)