Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52140 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 920. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

