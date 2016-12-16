Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1782 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1782 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1782 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1782 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1782 КМ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1782 КМ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1782 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1782 КМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

