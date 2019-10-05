Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,777,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1769 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search