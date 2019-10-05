Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) AU58 (1) RB (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (2)