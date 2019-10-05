Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
