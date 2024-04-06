Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1416 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction MS67 - May 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction MS67 - December 8, 2021
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

