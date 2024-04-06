Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1416 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
12
