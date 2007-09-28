Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
