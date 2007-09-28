Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

