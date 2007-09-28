Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1765 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2)