Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

