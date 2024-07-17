Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 78,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1793 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search