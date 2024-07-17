Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 78,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
