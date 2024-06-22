Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

