Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
