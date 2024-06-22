Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (17)
  • Katz (13)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1795 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search