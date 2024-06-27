Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

