Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (19)
- Katz (14)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (16)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (18)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
