Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1793 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (30) XF (29) VF (20) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (10) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (11) XF40 (1) VF30 (5) VF25 (3) F12 (1) DETAILS (4) BN (13) Service NGC (6) RNGA (6) CGC (2) ННР (2)

