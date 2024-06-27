Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (10) XF (14) VF (15) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (4) VF35 (3) VF30 (5) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (10) Service RNGA (7) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (11)

Katz (2)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (13)

SINCONA (4)