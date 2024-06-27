Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1890 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

