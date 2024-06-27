Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1792
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1792 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1890 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
