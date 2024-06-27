Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

