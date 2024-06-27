Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
