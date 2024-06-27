Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

