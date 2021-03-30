Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2588 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place February 21, 2020.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (4) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)