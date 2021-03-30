Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2588 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place February 21, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • WAG (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction Empire - February 21, 2014
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

