Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2588 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place February 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (3)
- SINCONA (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search