Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1786
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
