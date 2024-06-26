Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
