Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1786 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (14) XF (11) VF (5) F (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (4) VF30 (2) F15 (2) BN (5) Service RNGA (5)

