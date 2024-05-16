Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 42,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
