Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 42,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

