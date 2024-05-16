Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 42,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Imperial Coin (21)
  • Katz (12)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (4)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction MUNZE - November 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction MS67 - April 6, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search