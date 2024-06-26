Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction MS67 - October 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

