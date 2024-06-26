Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (19) XF (22) VF (17) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (5) VF35 (13) VF30 (1) DETAILS (5) BN (6) Service NGC (8) ННР (1) RNGA (2)

