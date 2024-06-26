Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1784
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1784 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
