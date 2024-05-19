Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 67,500. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction MS67 - April 6, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

