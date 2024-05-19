Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 КМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1783
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1783 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 67,500. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
