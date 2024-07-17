Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,250. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

