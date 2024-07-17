Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 70,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,250. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 340 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
