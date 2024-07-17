Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 70,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,250. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 340 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

