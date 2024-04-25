Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,018,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
