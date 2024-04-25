Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,018,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction MS67 - April 6, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1790 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

