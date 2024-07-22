Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,037,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (173) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 166 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
