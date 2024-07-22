Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (32) AU (60) XF (44) VF (9) No grade (27) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (7) MS61 (9) MS60 (4) AU58 (9) AU55 (14) AU53 (7) AU50 (8) XF45 (1) XF40 (7) VF35 (1) BN (21) Service NGC (12) NGS (1) RNGA (4) ННР (3) PCGS (3)

