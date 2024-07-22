Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,037,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 166 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

