Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

