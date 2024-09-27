Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1785 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
