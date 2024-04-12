Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 95,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2010.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1189 $
Price in auction currency 110445 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
