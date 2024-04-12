Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 95,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2010.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1189 $
Price in auction currency 110445 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Seller RND
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Seller RND
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 17, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date April 17, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 ЕМ at auction Empire - June 3, 2011
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

