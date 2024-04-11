Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1918 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition AU (13) XF (28) VF (18) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (8) XF40 (4) VF35 (7) VF30 (3) DETAILS (7) BN (3) Service NGC (9) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (2)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (15)

Katz (2)

MS67 (1)

Naumann (1)

Numisbalt (7)

Rare Coins (14)

RedSquare (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)