Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 317,607

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1918 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
943 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
