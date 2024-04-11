Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 317,607
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1918 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Rare Coins (14)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
943 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search