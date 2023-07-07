Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 197,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 700. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 17, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date April 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction NIKO - April 19, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date April 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 26, 2010
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 26, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2010
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition VF30
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1773 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search