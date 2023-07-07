Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 197,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 700. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2010
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
