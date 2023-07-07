Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1773 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 700. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (7) VF (7) F (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (3) VF20 (1)