Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 960,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (3)
- NIKO (2)
- Rare Coins (7)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search