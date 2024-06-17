Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 960,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 9, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 31, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date July 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

