Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,470,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
