Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,470,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
