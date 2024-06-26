Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 12,500. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

