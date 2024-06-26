Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,040,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 12,500. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
