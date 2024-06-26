Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,040,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 12,500. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Haljak coin auction - March 17, 2024
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

