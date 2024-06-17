Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,777,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 320. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

