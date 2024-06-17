Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 320. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

