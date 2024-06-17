Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,777,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1769 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 320. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (13)
- RedSquare (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (15)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
123
