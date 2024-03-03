Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,106,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (5)
- Imperial Coin (18)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (7)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RedSquare (12)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1888 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search