Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (19) XF (28) VF (23) VG (2) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (6) VF35 (7) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) VG8 (2) DETAILS (5) BN (4) Service RNGA (1) NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (2)

Empire (5)

Imperial Coin (18)

Katz (1)

MS67 (7)

MUNZE (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (8)

RedSquare (12)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (9)

Russiancoin (1)

Знак (1)