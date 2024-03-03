Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,106,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Imperial Coin (18)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (7)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RedSquare (12)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1888 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1766 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search