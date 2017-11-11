Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789. Without mintmark. Edge ribbed (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 . Without mintmark. Edge ribbed. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition XF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1)