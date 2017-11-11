Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789. Without mintmark. Edge ribbed (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark. Edge ribbed
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 . Without mintmark. Edge ribbed. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
- Rare Coins (1)
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
