Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789. Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 Without mintmark Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 Without mintmark Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 . Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 606 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
985 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

