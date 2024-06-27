Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789. Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 . Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 606 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
985 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
