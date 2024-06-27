Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789. Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1789 . Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 606 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

