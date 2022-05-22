Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 62,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction RedSquare - July 7, 2019
Seller RedSquare
Date July 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
