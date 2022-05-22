Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 62,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- New York Sale (3)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date July 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search