Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge ribbed (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge ribbed
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
