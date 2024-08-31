Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
