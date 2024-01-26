Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,160,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 9,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 5, 2017
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 5, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 30, 2009
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 30, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition AU58
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

