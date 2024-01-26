Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,160,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 9,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search